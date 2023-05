Share · View all patches · Build 11290664 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello Initiates!

Ahead of the big PATCH v2.0 for Trails of the Black Sun, today we've released 2 new exciting soundtracks: City Center & Weaponized Thought.

Stay tuned for the official 2.0 release and get ready to immerse yourselves into an enhanced gaming journey!

-Rebel Team