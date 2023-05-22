Big update 2 : The missing treasure (v0.7) is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11290656 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 21:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone !

This is the patch note of our second big update : "The missing treasure" (v0.7). Old Saves will not be compatible with this new version!

New content

Scrap

New resource used for repairing ships in the dockyard

Can be used in some events

Tech tree rework

Visual has been updated

Added 3 new technologies: Archeology (unlock museum and artifacts), Electricity (improves efficiency of Piers and Dockyard), Factory (unlock factory)

Factory

This is a late game building

Has 3 recipes with different inputs and outputs

Recipes produces money and scraps

Has 2 upgrades

New ship generation system

Ships are now procedurally generated

Can now interact with them during inspection

Artifacts can spawn on them when "Archeology" is researched

Damaged ships now have damaged parts

Artifacts and museum

The museum is a place to store all your collected artifacts

You can sell artifacts

You can inspect them to gain knowledge

There are 5 differents collections, once you have collected all artifacts of a collection you can sell the whole collection

Pier rework

A fully animated crane has been added

A dock worker is now transporting boxes to storage

4 new events

Added a lot of new flags

Changes

The ship report menu has been updated to help players understand their mistakes during the inspection

New upgrade in the Dockyard for generating scraps

The quantity of scraps generated in the Dockyard depends on the number of employees

Improve the readability of various menus by disabling options that are impossible to select

Horses now have a random texture

Cars and horses now have an indicator above them when in autosend to help player understand why they are not moving

Add vfx when collecting floating objects

Add indicator above floating objects and cars/horses for showing the resources they give

Janitor is no longer static

Add the money value in inspection widget, so the player can see if he can disinfect or not

Update the decor for inspection

Balancing & bugs fixes

Fix inconsistency between menus for displaying resources

Fix various texts and buttons

Fix bug where you can select something while the inspection menu is closing and the report is showing

Fix horse/car driver not shown

Fix events adding/removing 0 people

Fix the ability to spawn infinite people when enabling and disabling autosend

Fix house rotation

Balance cost of technologies

Balance cost of upgrades

Thank you for your support!

Have a great day!