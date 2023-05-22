 Skip to content

Portobugia update for 22 May 2023

Big update 2 : The missing treasure (v0.7) is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone !
This is the patch note of our second big update : "The missing treasure" (v0.7). Old Saves will not be compatible with this new version!

New content

  • Scrap
  • New resource used for repairing ships in the dockyard
  • Can be used in some events
  • Tech tree rework
  • Visual has been updated
  • Added 3 new technologies: Archeology (unlock museum and artifacts), Electricity (improves efficiency of Piers and Dockyard), Factory (unlock factory)
  • Factory
  • This is a late game building
  • Has 3 recipes with different inputs and outputs
  • Recipes produces money and scraps
  • Has 2 upgrades
  • New ship generation system
  • Ships are now procedurally generated
  • Can now interact with them during inspection
  • Artifacts can spawn on them when "Archeology" is researched
  • Damaged ships now have damaged parts
  • Artifacts and museum
  • The museum is a place to store all your collected artifacts
  • You can sell artifacts
  • You can inspect them to gain knowledge
  • There are 5 differents collections, once you have collected all artifacts of a collection you can sell the whole collection
  • Pier rework
  • A fully animated crane has been added
  • A dock worker is now transporting boxes to storage
  • 4 new events
  • Added a lot of new flags

Changes

  • The ship report menu has been updated to help players understand their mistakes during the inspection
  • New upgrade in the Dockyard for generating scraps
  • The quantity of scraps generated in the Dockyard depends on the number of employees
  • Improve the readability of various menus by disabling options that are impossible to select
  • Horses now have a random texture
  • Cars and horses now have an indicator above them when in autosend to help player understand why they are not moving
  • Add vfx when collecting floating objects
  • Add indicator above floating objects and cars/horses for showing the resources they give
  • Janitor is no longer static
  • Add the money value in inspection widget, so the player can see if he can disinfect or not
  • Update the decor for inspection

Balancing & bugs fixes

  • Fix inconsistency between menus for displaying resources
  • Fix various texts and buttons
  • Fix bug where you can select something while the inspection menu is closing and the report is showing
  • Fix horse/car driver not shown
  • Fix events adding/removing 0 people
  • Fix the ability to spawn infinite people when enabling and disabling autosend
  • Fix house rotation
  • Balance cost of technologies
  • Balance cost of upgrades

Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!

