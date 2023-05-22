Big update 2 : The missing treasure (v0.7) is here!

Hi everyone !
This is the patch note of our second big update : "The missing treasure" (v0.7). Old Saves will not be compatible with this new version!
New content
- Scrap
- New resource used for repairing ships in the dockyard
- Can be used in some events
- Tech tree rework
- Visual has been updated
- Added 3 new technologies: Archeology (unlock museum and artifacts), Electricity (improves efficiency of Piers and Dockyard), Factory (unlock factory)
- Factory
- This is a late game building
- Has 3 recipes with different inputs and outputs
- Recipes produces money and scraps
- Has 2 upgrades
- New ship generation system
- Ships are now procedurally generated
- Can now interact with them during inspection
- Artifacts can spawn on them when "Archeology" is researched
- Damaged ships now have damaged parts
- Artifacts and museum
- The museum is a place to store all your collected artifacts
- You can sell artifacts
- You can inspect them to gain knowledge
- There are 5 differents collections, once you have collected all artifacts of a collection you can sell the whole collection
- Pier rework
- A fully animated crane has been added
- A dock worker is now transporting boxes to storage
- 4 new events
- Added a lot of new flags
Changes
- The ship report menu has been updated to help players understand their mistakes during the inspection
- New upgrade in the Dockyard for generating scraps
- The quantity of scraps generated in the Dockyard depends on the number of employees
- Improve the readability of various menus by disabling options that are impossible to select
- Horses now have a random texture
- Cars and horses now have an indicator above them when in autosend to help player understand why they are not moving
- Add vfx when collecting floating objects
- Add indicator above floating objects and cars/horses for showing the resources they give
- Janitor is no longer static
- Add the money value in inspection widget, so the player can see if he can disinfect or not
- Update the decor for inspection
Balancing & bugs fixes
- Fix inconsistency between menus for displaying resources
- Fix various texts and buttons
- Fix bug where you can select something while the inspection menu is closing and the report is showing
- Fix horse/car driver not shown
- Fix events adding/removing 0 people
- Fix the ability to spawn infinite people when enabling and disabling autosend
- Fix house rotation
- Balance cost of technologies
- Balance cost of upgrades
Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!
