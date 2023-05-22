 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cybershoes update for 22 May 2023

adding Ghosts of Tabor... supports jump

Share · View all patches · Build 11290639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

adding Ghosts of Tabor... supports the Cybershoes "scissors" jump

How to perform a "scissor" jump?
Move both feet in opposite directions over the carpet.
As a result, the rollers turn in opposite directions, and a jump is triggered,

Changed depots in legacy_ui branch

View more data in app history for build 11290639
Cybershoes Content Depot 1222361
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link