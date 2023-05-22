Maximum Match Up Preview

Share · View all patches · Build 11290635 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 20:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Match-Up Preview

Swampville Crocs 🐊

vs. Palm Beach Lightning ⚡️

📍Maximum Stadium 🏟️

#BattleOfFlorida #MXFB🏈

Anytime two Florida collegiate teams meet on the field of battle, you know it's gonna be a hot one! (pun intended)

The Lighting open up by bringing the THUNDER! What a TRUCK by the Lightning Half Back!

After two huge plays the Lighting go up 14-0 over the Crocs!

The Crocs are patient and sneaky much like their name sake, managing to tie up the game before halftime.

The Crocs defense has no answer for the high flying Lightning QB, who's raking up yards through the air and depending on his TE security blanket in tough situations.

The Crocs bite and claw and somehow keep up with the team from Palm Beach.

As with all big Florida match up’s this one comes down to the wire. Tied up at halftime, the Lightning made the lockeroom adjustments to take home the bragging rights and come away with the dub.

Swampville 21

Lighting 24

GG’s 🤝

Remember, these Maximum Football screenshots aren’t final and a

🚧 Work in Progress 🚧

