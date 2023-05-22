 Skip to content

The Legends of Tynedale update for 22 May 2023

Ford & Etal Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11290510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Adventurer,
Another big update for the Legends of Tynedale is here!

Dungeons:

  • new rooms have been added to the Ashington Mines
  • the Laidly Worm of Spindleston Heugh has had a wrist slap (or tail!) for being too aggressive (naughty!)
  • there has been some design and puzzle refinement as well

Tynedale:

  • gate guards are now animated when opening the gate
  • another underground cave can be found. More food options (yum!)
  • all gravestones have a story to tell. New graphical updates, refinements and font corrections

Audio Improvements:

  • low health sound plays to warn the player if health very low
  • more sounds for enemies, such as bursting out of walls or water

More Tips, Secrets and Lore:

  • added to the ‘Book of the Unexpected’ in the library and loading screens

Bug squashing (stomp!):

  • pressure switches would sometimes ‘unpressure’ despite a weight on top - fixed
  • extendable enemy moves smoother
  • extendable enemy graphical update
  • corrected music for some underground rooms
  • bool not loading correctly for one underground puzzle - fixed

