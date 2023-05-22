Ford & Etal Update

Hello, Adventurer,
Another big update for the Legends of Tynedale is here!
Dungeons:
- new rooms have been added to the Ashington Mines
- the Laidly Worm of Spindleston Heugh has had a wrist slap (or tail!) for being too aggressive (naughty!)
- there has been some design and puzzle refinement as well
Tynedale:
- gate guards are now animated when opening the gate
- another underground cave can be found. More food options (yum!)
- all gravestones have a story to tell. New graphical updates, refinements and font corrections
Audio Improvements:
- low health sound plays to warn the player if health very low
- more sounds for enemies, such as bursting out of walls or water
More Tips, Secrets and Lore:
- added to the ‘Book of the Unexpected’ in the library and loading screens
Bug squashing (stomp!):
- pressure switches would sometimes ‘unpressure’ despite a weight on top - fixed
- extendable enemy moves smoother
- extendable enemy graphical update
- corrected music for some underground rooms
- bool not loading correctly for one underground puzzle - fixed
Changed files in this update