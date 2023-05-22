Shower Bug

 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 22 May 2023

You would get an exception if you went past the shower scene. This used to have something for solo animation and two animations (which this scene is). I have implemented that back in and it will now work.

There is a new feature coming "Story Guide" to help figure which occurs with achievements and what affects future events. I am currently through Emily prologue, Eric Day 1 and Eric Prologue. It will take me a little bit to implement this, but wanted to get this bug fixed asap.

