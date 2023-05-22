Shower Bug

You would get an exception if you went past the shower scene. This used to have something for solo animation and two animations (which this scene is). I have implemented that back in and it will now work.

There is a new feature coming "Story Guide" to help figure which occurs with achievements and what affects future events. I am currently through Emily prologue, Eric Day 1 and Eric Prologue. It will take me a little bit to implement this, but wanted to get this bug fixed asap.