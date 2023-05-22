 Skip to content

Dead Frontier 2 update for 22 May 2023

Hotfix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that cause the plain AA12 and Anaconda to show the incorrect material
  • You can now perform "Extract Cosmetic" and "Remove Upgrades" on equipped items

