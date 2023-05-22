- Fixed a bug that cause the plain AA12 and Anaconda to show the incorrect material
- You can now perform "Extract Cosmetic" and "Remove Upgrades" on equipped items
Dead Frontier 2 update for 22 May 2023
Hotfix #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
