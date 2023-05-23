Beta 1.2 has been released!

On May 23, 2023, version BETA 1.2 was released. This version adds a new settlement called Big Sandy in Farlands, as well as a lockpicking system. Here is the full list of changes:

Updated Steamworks.Net to version 20.1.0.

Added the items: lockpick and paddle.

Added the lockpicking system.

Kent from Moolow Isles can teach the player lockpicking.

Kent sells lockpicks.

Zombies can now drop random items.

Added a button in the perks panel that displays the skills the player has learned from other NPCs.

Added a context menu when using a stove or campfire while having raw meat and fish, allowing the player to bake a selected item.

Added a settlement called Big Sandy at the bridge in Farlands - it is a zombie settlement.

Added 2 new missions: "Get Atomic Flakes for the Corn Prince" and "Find the paddle to sail away in the boat."

Added two new NPCs: Corn Prince and Spike.

A zombie with a wounded side has a 70% chance of dropping an item.

The outline of the attacking enemy is darker.

Placed two warning signs before entering the Bandit camp in Old Zealand.

The sign at the Farlands subway exit says "!Top secret!"

Changed the appearance of the rope in an open trapdoor.

NOTE: game saves from versions: 0.11, 0.12, 0.13, 0.14, 0.15, BETA 1.0, BETA 1.1 work, no need to play from the beginning. The saves from the other versions still do not work and will not work, because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to the final one.