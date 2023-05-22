Galactic Glitch: Infinity's Edge is Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Galactic Glitch community! 🚀

The stars have aligned for another big announcement! On the heels of starting our Prologue Playtest, we're thrilled to reveal our new Steam page for Galactic Glitch: Infinity's Edge!

The game will be a huge expansion on the free Prologue, and will feature many more levels, enemies, weapons, powers and bosses to defeat, as well as a continuation of the Galactic Glitch storyline.

But enough of the grand launch of Infinity's Edge in the far future. All the excitement is happening over at the "Galactic Glitch Prologue" page now! We've kicked off a Playtest phase and we're inviting you to join us in refining the game. Your feedback is crucial in shaping the Galactic Glitch universe!

You can check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/640160/Galactic_Glitch_Prologue/

Your feedback is invaluable and we can't wait to hear your thoughts on it!

Stay tuned for more updates on both the Prologue and Infinity's Edge. We can't wait to embark on this cosmic journey with you! 🚀🎮