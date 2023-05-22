Share · View all patches · Build 11290254 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy

AH, GOOD DOCTORS.

It's been awhile, hasn't it?



We've got TWO updates for you today, One you can play NOW and one you can play SOON™

The first will cover what we've added to the game TODAY and the second will dig into our progress on Gloomwood's much anticipated Market District.

But before we can let you in, it's time to.... FIRE AT THE GATES

_

Here's what you can investigate today...

_

A NEW AREA





The city guard has gotten word of your progress towards the market district - Doctor - and they're not happy about it.







They've setup a new camp in front of the city gates with new towers, store rooms and one very big canon to keep you away.





But you won't stay away, will you?





Find the bits and pieces to fire the cannon, bring down the city gate... and prepare to enter the market.

Even though that won't be the ONLY way into the district in the future.



Luckily you'll have help from:

A NEW AMMO TYPE

(stop calling them water arrows)

The Undertaker pistol has a new ammo type. We call it The Choke Bolt.

It can:

Put out all sources of fire (sneaky)



Causes enemies to cough/daze briefly (sickly)



Flinches enemies in mid-attack swing or who are enraged (tricky)



Also the slug ammo can now break any type of electrical light and incendiary ammo can now re-ignite any source of fire that was doused or burnt out :)

But that's not all today, we've got...

NEW FEATURES

Such as an (optional) action log that will tell you what keys and notes you've picked up, etc.



And the much requested ability to drop heavy items on enemies heads to end their days.



(this one was fun)

We've also got:

NEW SECRETS

Plus added destructible wall spots (notated with a crack) ^

NEW OPTIONS

Such as the ability to select new save slots at phonographs:



The developer console, light flares and yes Quicksaving are a toggle in the gameplay options now.



There's also...

Improved enemy AI, and of course - lots of new guard conversations

(thanks Gianni)

Performance has also been improved and of course many bugs have been fixed.



We like to think we've been adding these areas organically so it feels like the world of Gloomwood is growing for you as we develop it.

New camps are being set up. New secrets are being uncovered. But your journey is just beginning.

NOW, that's what we've done - here's what's to come.

We will finally be letting you into Gloomwood's market District on July 21st.

Just in time for the Steam Stealth Fest on the 24th.



But that's not all the news we bring.

In that screenshot you may see a shop? Yes - that's the merchant's shop - and he is inside.

No longer hiding in the shadows - now that you've made it this far.

Once inside he's got A LOT to say (thanks to the incomparable Stephan Weyte) and also much to buy and sell, good doctor.

Have a look...



As you can see, in typical Gloomwood fashion - everything done in the shop will be diegetic.

There are no menus, no UI, everything is done immersively and in-world.



AND YES THIS WAS ALL VERY HARD TO DO THANK YOU.

Come and go as you please, buy and sell as you must - The Emerald Eye is a safe haven for you, Doctor.

And on higher difficulties, finding treasures and trinkets to sell to the merchant for health and ammunition may just be the difference between life or death in Gloomwood.

Speaking of death - you may notice something else menacing in that screenshot above.

A NEW ENEMY



Yes, along with Huntsmen, Hounds, and Crowmen in the sewers - you'll now have to deal with the Bat Barbers of Gloomwood as you make your way through the market district, doctor.

But who doesn't fancy a good CUT every now and then, hmm?

Thank you for your patience as we work on this incredibly complex and immersive experience for you.

And we hope as always that you enjoy.

We know there are some who say our development goes not fast enough for their liking, but know this...

WE WILL NEVER SACRIFICE QUALITY FOR TIME.

And we hope you appreciate that.

Gloomwood Early Access Changelog v0.1.223

GENERAL

-Added option 'Allow Quicksave' to gameplay options to enable quicksaves on any difficulty

-Added option 'Developer Console' to enable developer console

-Added option 'Light Flares' to toggle light flares

-Added manual save menu list to phonograph (hold interact)

-Added action log message for autosaves, pickups and readables

-Physics objects can now do damage when dropped onto AI

-Button pressers and valves can now be physics carried or inventory dragged into slots (in addition to interacting with the slot)

-Added destructible wall spots (notated with a crack)

-Various improvements to AI reaction and task handling

-Reduced the damage of fire to environmental physics objects to make it more viable to carry and burn other objects with them

-Reduced the spread delay of environmental fire objects to 0.5 seconds (from 0.75 seconds)

-Tweaked how fire spreads among AI to make fire a bit more in-line with other options

-Adjusted pickup balance of Undertaker rounds and added Choke Bolt rounds to each area

-Doors will now collapse into burnt debris pieces when destroyed with fire

-Added settings .ini option 'ActionLog' to adjust action log presence

-Added settings .ini option 'ShadowProjectors' to adjust shadow projector culling distance

-Added more options for lightmap resolution

-Various performance improvements

WEAPON: UNDERTAKER

-Added new ammo type: Choke Bolt

Douses all sources of fire

Causes enemies to cough/daze briefly

Flinches enemies in mid-attack swing or who are enraged

-'Slug' ammo type can now break any type of electrical light

-'Incendiary' ammo type can now re-ignite any source of fire that was doused or burnt out

AI: HUNTSMEN:

-Now has a reaction to lights being destroyed or torches being doused

-Improved particle fx and animation of lever action rifle ejection

AI: TORCH HUNTSMEN

-Doused torch swings can now be blocked with the canesword and do lower kinetic damage instead of fire damage

AI: WOUNDED GOATMAN

-Health now reduced to 80% of maximum on Crescent and 90% on Half Moon

AREA: COASTAL FISHERY

-New armored huntsmen patrols will now start to appear when backtracking after reaching the cliffs for the first time

-Added valve door to shortcut stairs

-Detailed the lake area with some additional structures

-Detailed the skybox

-Fixed various floating geometry and props

AREA: COASTAL CAVES

-Added note about feeding fishdogs

-Added valve door after fishdog area

-Slightly reduced the fishdog presence

-Added some structures to add additional options to navigate the main tower room

AREA: COASTAL CLIFFS/LIGHTHOUSE

-Added usable cannon at gatefront

-New guard tower and gatehouse area structures

-New huntsmen presence and additional conversations

-Added connection between lake and cliff path

-Made lighthouse chimney connect fully

-Detailed first collapsed house and added a secret route

-Detailed barn back area and crawlspace

-Added powderflask, gunpowder and cannon pickups

-Moved fishery treasure map

-Added detail to various areas and skybox

-Improved geometry and navmesh pathing to allow AI to navigate much more of the level

AREA: COASTAL TAVERN

-Added 'Horn of Ulmar' pickup/item

-Additional ammo pickups in basement and attic

-Adjusted notes to improve clarity of attic and basement key locations

-Increased size and visibility of key pickup on the sword in the Goatman's back

-Increased time before Goatman adds upstairs location to patrol rotation

-Made attic explosive barrel easier to find and access

-Added valve pickup to attic

-Improved Goatman navmesh pathing around attic area

BUG FIXES

-Improved animation transition states for AI motion

-Canesword will now correctly apply crouch state when swapping weapons

-Improved physics grabbing to prevent pickups from clipping into surfaces on carry

-Drape doors can now be correctly destroyed

-Fixed issue where Huntsmen carpet footsteps weren't assigned correctly

-Fixed issue where ammo pickups would load state incorrectly if item variant was loaded into a weapon

-Fixed gap in room brushes between main building and lighthouse tower

-Fixed various occlusion issues

-Fixed nightstand table door not having collision

-Fixed occlusion issues when looking through the broken gaps on the church rooftop in Cliffside

-Fixed issue where AI would not correctly face their move direction during MoveToDoor tasks

-Fixed an issue where bullet projectiles wouldn't ignite explosive barrels

-Fixed issue where white and blood gems would not stack or could not be split

-Fixed issue where fishdogs would not burn or gib

-Fixed issue where opening inventory on elevator could kill the player

-Fixed various inventory issues

-Fixed various save/load related issues that could cause saves to be unable to load

-Improved clipping of geometry/staircases in each area