 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 22 May 2023

Alpha Update 1.0 - Steam Session, UI, Replay system, World, Collision, Football

Share · View all patches · Build 11290238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Destroy session when quitting.
  • Increased max number of players to 10.
  • Added legends for joysticks in options (Throttle, Yaw, Pitch, Roll axis description).
  • Added a Dome to the world.
  • Added collision to trees and wooden gates.
  • Auto delete older recordings if you have more than 15.
  • Added A delete button for removing old recordings from main menu.
  • Fixed issue with scrubbing in replay mode
  • Fixed spectator affected by time dilation in replay mode.
  • Added a replicated ball with physics.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430921 Depot 2430921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link