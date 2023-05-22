- Destroy session when quitting.
- Increased max number of players to 10.
- Added legends for joysticks in options (Throttle, Yaw, Pitch, Roll axis description).
- Added a Dome to the world.
- Added collision to trees and wooden gates.
- Auto delete older recordings if you have more than 15.
- Added A delete button for removing old recordings from main menu.
- Fixed issue with scrubbing in replay mode
- Fixed spectator affected by time dilation in replay mode.
- Added a replicated ball with physics.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 22 May 2023
Alpha Update 1.0 - Steam Session, UI, Replay system, World, Collision, Football
