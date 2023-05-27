Mini "Documentary" Release

I assume most people who have bought The Top know about my YouTube channel and will know that this has been released, but just to cover all my bases, I've released a ~22 minute long documentary/post-mortem discussing the story leading up to me starting work on The Top and the design philosophies and practices I followed. I hope you find it interesting.

Aside from that, there is now a demo released for the game. If you know anyone who may be interested in the game, the demo is the best place to point them first rather than telling them to blindly spend their money. Also, the game is 20% off for the next few days.

I've also released a small patch that fixes up some lingering inconsistencies and bugs. Let me know if you have any issues with the new version.