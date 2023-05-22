The Game of Fourtune Update 1.5.0.0

Hey folks,

We've got a hefty update coming at you today! A number of quality-of-life updates and features for both new players and those of you who have finished up. We've also adjusted some of the story flow to improve the overall game experience slightly for newcomers.

The full list of changes is down below.

New epilogue story!

New feature: Flowchart Hints ! For players who have finished the entire game, you'll now see icons on the flowchart showing you where you're missing CGs and Steam achievements. These can be turned off in the Options menu.

! For players who have finished the entire game, you'll now see icons on the flowchart showing you where you're missing CGs and Steam achievements. These can be turned off in the Options menu. Added a "Delete Saves" button to the Options menu, which is only available when accessed from the Main Menu. This will completely reset your save data and hopefully get past the Steam + RenPy wombo combo, for players trying to start anew.

button to the Options menu, which is only available when accessed from the Main Menu. This will completely reset your save data and hopefully get past the Steam + RenPy wombo combo, for players trying to start anew. Based on player feedback, updated the unlock conditions for the 3 locked routes , and there is also now a strict order for these routes, to allow for more player speculation with less potential for spoilers.

, and there is also now a strict order for these routes, to allow for more player speculation with less potential for spoilers. When a choice/branch is locked, lock icons will appear the flowchart (where applicable). Once the unlock conditions for a choice/branch are met, the flowchart will unlock that branch & choice, and highlight the new path available.

(where applicable). Once the unlock conditions for a choice/branch are met, the flowchart will unlock that branch & choice, and highlight the new path available. Minor epilogues screen visual updates and behind-the-scenes preparations for future epilogue stories. ;)

Assorted other UX improvements.

Edits, typo fixes, commas.

Bugfixes:

A certain flowchart node should no longer become visible earlier than intended, accidentally spoiling the results of the game if you check the flowchart "early".

Added a few missing CG variants from that one particular game to the Gallery (because it didn't have enough already).

When jumping to a certain game via the flowchart, the dialogue window should no longer hide itself every time the current CG or BG image changes.

The "Favorite" Steam achievement should now display your progress on it each time, rather than only showing up once you've fully completed it.

As with any and all updates, there's a potential for errors and bugs that we didn't catch in testing. If you spot any or have any issues, please don't hesitate to let us know!

Until next time!