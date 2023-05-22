Update 17 - Guards despawning and Limit Break Damage attribute

Hi,
This is another small update as we get closer to the bigger content release.
- Limit Break Damage is a new player attribute that increases the damage of your primary and secondary weapon during Limit Break. It cannot be upgraded but will soon be available on a new artifact.
- Guard enemies will now despawn if you move far away, but respawn if you go back to where they came from. The number of enemies were going way over 200, causing networking issues.
- Fixed a problem causing the guardians' health bars to become too large.
- Fixed a problem where the boomerang, familiar and water sprite did not show hit animations when they hit their targets.
- The flintlock, cannon and ball bomb's sounds were revised.
- Particle effects were added to the exit.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update