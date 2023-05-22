 Skip to content

Castle War update for 22 May 2023

Update

Minimap Arrow to show incoming waves direction (solo player)

Bug fix :

  • Fix camera starting position (Multiplayer)
  • Unit keep attacking after attack target has been set
  • Building placement no longer require to keep the left mouse button pushed

