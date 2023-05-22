 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 22 May 2023

Map fixed and other bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11289994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several bugfixes in this update, most notably the issue with map objective markers being off in the newest Hot on the Trail has been fixed.

Changed

  • Map in the “Hot on the Trail” campaign level now changes when moving between the Savannah and Plantation, and the final objective is now marked on the map.

Fixed

  • Delivery truck can no longer be seen through and now acts as a solid obstacle
  • Injuries on friendly AI are now always visible, rather than only when they are in view
  • In-game map offset calculation. This fixes the markers being off in the new Rule of Law level, and allows for the map to be changed mid-level
  • AI in the campaign level “Hot on the Trail” gun positioning and animations synchronized

Changed files in this update

Mercenary Operator: Wolves Content Depot 1656741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link