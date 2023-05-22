Map fixed and other bugfixes

Several bugfixes in this update, most notably the issue with map objective markers being off in the newest Hot on the Trail has been fixed.
Changed
- Map in the “Hot on the Trail” campaign level now changes when moving between the Savannah and Plantation, and the final objective is now marked on the map.
Fixed
- Delivery truck can no longer be seen through and now acts as a solid obstacle
- Injuries on friendly AI are now always visible, rather than only when they are in view
- In-game map offset calculation. This fixes the markers being off in the new Rule of Law level, and allows for the map to be changed mid-level
- AI in the campaign level “Hot on the Trail” gun positioning and animations synchronized
