added option to enable/disable autosaves

fixed menu on wide screens

fixed output window problems

fixed functions deleting almost instantly when time is sped up

fixed hovering variables to see their values not working

fixed variable value not showing on hover if the variable has the same name as a function

fixed performance issue when item numbers go to to 0 often

fixed page down and page up messing up the carret

the Unlocks keyword now gets unlocked earlier