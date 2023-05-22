-
added option to enable/disable autosaves
-
fixed menu on wide screens
-
fixed output window problems
-
fixed functions deleting almost instantly when time is sped up
-
fixed hovering variables to see their values not working
-
fixed variable value not showing on hover if the variable has the same name as a function
-
fixed performance issue when item numbers go to to 0 often
-
fixed page down and page up messing up the carret
-
the Unlocks keyword now gets unlocked earlier
-
docs improvements
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 22 May 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
