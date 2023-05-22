 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 22 May 2023

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added option to enable/disable autosaves

  • fixed menu on wide screens

  • fixed output window problems

  • fixed functions deleting almost instantly when time is sped up

  • fixed hovering variables to see their values not working

  • fixed variable value not showing on hover if the variable has the same name as a function

  • fixed performance issue when item numbers go to to 0 often

  • fixed page down and page up messing up the carret

  • the Unlocks keyword now gets unlocked earlier

  • docs improvements

Changed files in this update

