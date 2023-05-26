Version 1.5.93, and a new game announcement: Kingsvein!

Updates on Horizon's Gate continue - even while I'm making another game! I recently announced Kingsvein, a brand new Tactics RPG set in an infested castle deep in the weird realm of Graven.





It may not be a naval game like Horizon's Gate, but it definitely features the same tactical combat goodness! Instead of sailing, you'll ride your trusty wyvern mount around a metroidvania-style city with a customizable party of Diecast knights. It will be out later in 2023! Please give it a look and wishlist if it interests you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2276830/Kingsvein/

For Horizon's Gate, v1.5.93 brings some convenience and balance changes, improving a few lategame abilities and making it easier to get around with big fleets. Try setting up a route with cheaper Launch Buoys to zoom past all the sea monsters!

CHANGES

Sea Monsters weak enough to be ignored will now only start dialog if they get extremely close

Fleet speed is now reduced based on how much extra cargo over the limit is carried (-1 per 30 cargo)

Player-established port Item Stores now sell 3 random Ability Tablets (applies to newly established ports only!)

Added a new status effect journal entry for Charging, Casting, and Glowing

BALANCE

Launch Buoy price reduced from 8000 -> 5000

Swashbuckler's Mug now always demoralizes, but doesn't deal extra damage when stealing

Increased Minstrel's 'Cheerful' and 'Critical Oath' duration from 35 -> 40

Increased Spell Archon's 'Magic Residue' MP recovery from 3 -> 4

FIXES

Fixed having a two-handed weapon with your other hand full preventing Negate from working

Fixed Condra not selling an Ability Crest at 100% investment (new saves only)

Fixed status effect stat bonuses (such as +1 Ice Skill from Ice Enchant) stacking when loading a save

Fixed being unable to use 'Escape' or 'Cancel' to return items picked up from under allies

Fixed screenshake being increased permanently after a vertical screen shake occurs for the first time

MODDING