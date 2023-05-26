Version 1.5.93, and a new game announcement: Kingsvein!

Updates on Horizon's Gate continue - even while I'm making another game! I recently announced Kingsvein, a brand new Tactics RPG set in an infested castle deep in the weird realm of Graven.
It may not be a naval game like Horizon's Gate, but it definitely features the same tactical combat goodness! Instead of sailing, you'll ride your trusty wyvern mount around a metroidvania-style city with a customizable party of Diecast knights. It will be out later in 2023! Please give it a look and wishlist if it interests you!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2276830/Kingsvein/
For Horizon's Gate, v1.5.93 brings some convenience and balance changes, improving a few lategame abilities and making it easier to get around with big fleets. Try setting up a route with cheaper Launch Buoys to zoom past all the sea monsters!
CHANGES
- Sea Monsters weak enough to be ignored will now only start dialog if they get extremely close
- Fleet speed is now reduced based on how much extra cargo over the limit is carried (-1 per 30 cargo)
- Player-established port Item Stores now sell 3 random Ability Tablets (applies to newly established ports only!)
- Added a new status effect journal entry for Charging, Casting, and Glowing
BALANCE
- Launch Buoy price reduced from 8000 -> 5000
- Swashbuckler's Mug now always demoralizes, but doesn't deal extra damage when stealing
- Increased Minstrel's 'Cheerful' and 'Critical Oath' duration from 35 -> 40
- Increased Spell Archon's 'Magic Residue' MP recovery from 3 -> 4
FIXES
- Fixed having a two-handed weapon with your other hand full preventing Negate from working
- Fixed Condra not selling an Ability Crest at 100% investment (new saves only)
- Fixed status effect stat bonuses (such as +1 Ice Skill from Ice Enchant) stacking when loading a save
- Fixed being unable to use 'Escape' or 'Cancel' to return items picked up from under allies
- Fixed screenshake being increased permanently after a vertical screen shake occurs for the first time
MODDING
- Fleet speed penalty based on extra cargo can be adjusted with "cargoPenaltySpeedMultAdjust" globalVar (ex: setting cargoPenaltySpeedMultAdjust to -0.5 reduces the penalty by 50%)
- Ctrl+C now copies text of currently selected text field into clipboard
- Added a "Copy to Clipboard" button to Actor editor window
- Added ModSamples/PaletteSample.txt to explain palette modding
- Can now change Guild Quest frequency using the format given in ModSamples/QuestTypeSample.txt
- Added Location.dialogNodeID property, which starts dialog when trying to enter the location
- Added a "mod:" formula for checking if a mod is enabled (Example: mod:SailingFastForward)
- Added AvAffecter.hideActEval, which if true does not show the AvAffecter on the preview window but still shows floating damage numbers
- Added 'setTileTerrain', 'addLocationUnlockable', 'setZoneBGFX', 'setZoneRollingPinStyle', 'setGlobalVarPlusZoneID', 'appendToGlobalVar_zoneID', and 'appendToGlobalVar_locID' triggerEffects
- Fixed 'appendToGlobalVar_math' dealing with strings instead of math
- w:unarmed can now be used to check if a weapon slot is empty
- Fixed TerrainType sideSprite and wallSet48_noScaleY_96down only using terrain.png instead of the specified texture
- Fixed issue with Zone bgFXID that prevented certain FX from working
- speakerOverrides and 'talk' Trigger Effects now work on incapacitated Actors
Changed files in this update