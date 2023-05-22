 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 22 May 2023

Build 0.19971

Share · View all patches · Build 11289822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Cursor does not center between dialogue pop ups
-Exit in game does not save, but brings up dialog box instead warning you will lose unsaved progress
-No longer show 1 minute warning for autosave

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link