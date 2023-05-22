-Cursor does not center between dialogue pop ups
-Exit in game does not save, but brings up dialog box instead warning you will lose unsaved progress
-No longer show 1 minute warning for autosave
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 22 May 2023
Build 0.19971
-Cursor does not center between dialogue pop ups
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update