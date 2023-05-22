Update 0.9.8.0a

Improvements
- Performance Improvements
- Increased Shard of Change mouse icon when it was activated to make it better visible that the Shard of Change mode is currently active.
Bugfixes
- Improvements to the game start-up routine. If you still get a hidden cursor on start try disconnecting all gamepads, and check if third party software is installed that could prevent the game cursor from showing up.
- Switching from fullscreen to window mode and back now as well sets cursor as visible to hopefully fix the hidden cursor for some players.
Changed files in this update