Striving for Light: Survival update for 22 May 2023

Update 0.9.8.0a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Performance Improvements
  • Increased Shard of Change mouse icon when it was activated to make it better visible that the Shard of Change mode is currently active.
Bugfixes
  • Improvements to the game start-up routine. If you still get a hidden cursor on start try disconnecting all gamepads, and check if third party software is installed that could prevent the game cursor from showing up.
  • Switching from fullscreen to window mode and back now as well sets cursor as visible to hopefully fix the hidden cursor for some players.

