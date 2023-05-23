Update v1.3.10 is ready to download!

Share · View all patches · Build 11289713 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 13:09:30 UTC by Wendy

We are happy to announce that the new update v1.3.7 is live!

We have prepared a lot for you, so please take a look at what you may expect:

- Added new enemy - Armored zombie

- Added stash in camp where players can store items

- Added private rooms

- Crossplay

- Added a few safeguards concerning the saving progress

Added a new customization panel and the possibility to change appearance after creating the character

Added a few interiors

Added a few different ambient sounds

Added schematics as a reward for Side Activities milestones (players that completed them before receiving all the schematics after updating the app version)

Added possibility to fast travel to placed campfire in the world

Added microphone icon indicating when a voice is recorded

Adjusted animal spawners

Now damaging zombie limbs is less effective than the torso

Rebalanced loot on PVP mode

Rebalanced water and thirst

Changed how a crawling zombie works and is spawned

Decreased the number of zombies that need to be killed on PVP mode at the starting levels and add new starting items

Changed places where you can find loot chests on PVP mode

Adjusted MainMenu location

Rebalanced fishing loot

Reworked Quests and Errands spawners so that they spawn zombies in reasonable areas

Fixed problem with breaking eating/drinking mechanic

Fixed wrong hand pose on B5 pistol in left-hand mode and on other items

Fixed zombie sounds after death

Fixed some fishing issues that made it hard to do on pier

Added possibility to skip dialogue

Improved overall performance

Added new skills to PvP

Rebalanced food stats

Increased player running speed

Other minor fixes and improvements

