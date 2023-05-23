 Skip to content

Survival Nation update for 23 May 2023

Update v1.3.10 is ready to download!

Update v1.3.10 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Survival Nation Update v1.3.10

We are happy to announce that the new update v1.3.7 is live!
We have prepared a lot for you, so please take a look at what you may expect:

- Added new enemy - Armored zombie
- Added stash in camp where players can store items
- Added private rooms
- Crossplay
- Added a few safeguards concerning the saving progress

  • Added a new customization panel and the possibility to change appearance after creating the character
  • Added a few interiors
  • Added a few different ambient sounds
  • Added schematics as a reward for Side Activities milestones (players that completed them before receiving all the schematics after updating the app version)
  • Added possibility to fast travel to placed campfire in the world
  • Added microphone icon indicating when a voice is recorded
  • Adjusted animal spawners
  • Now damaging zombie limbs is less effective than the torso
  • Rebalanced loot on PVP mode
  • Rebalanced water and thirst
  • Changed how a crawling zombie works and is spawned
  • Decreased the number of zombies that need to be killed on PVP mode at the starting levels and add new starting items
  • Changed places where you can find loot chests on PVP mode
  • Adjusted MainMenu location
  • Rebalanced fishing loot
  • Reworked Quests and Errands spawners so that they spawn zombies in reasonable areas
  • Fixed problem with breaking eating/drinking mechanic
  • Fixed wrong hand pose on B5 pistol in left-hand mode and on other items
  • Fixed zombie sounds after death
  • Fixed some fishing issues that made it hard to do on pier
  • Added possibility to skip dialogue
  • Improved overall performance
  • Added new skills to PvP
  • Rebalanced food stats
  • Increased player running speed
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

