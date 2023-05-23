Update v1.3.10 is ready to download!

Survival Nation Update v1.3.10
We are happy to announce that the new update v1.3.7 is live!
We have prepared a lot for you, so please take a look at what you may expect:
- Added new enemy - Armored zombie
- Added stash in camp where players can store items
- Added private rooms
- Crossplay
- Added a few safeguards concerning the saving progress
- Added a new customization panel and the possibility to change appearance after creating the character
- Added a few interiors
- Added a few different ambient sounds
- Added schematics as a reward for Side Activities milestones (players that completed them before receiving all the schematics after updating the app version)
- Added possibility to fast travel to placed campfire in the world
- Added microphone icon indicating when a voice is recorded
- Adjusted animal spawners
- Now damaging zombie limbs is less effective than the torso
- Rebalanced loot on PVP mode
- Rebalanced water and thirst
- Changed how a crawling zombie works and is spawned
- Decreased the number of zombies that need to be killed on PVP mode at the starting levels and add new starting items
- Changed places where you can find loot chests on PVP mode
- Adjusted MainMenu location
- Rebalanced fishing loot
- Reworked Quests and Errands spawners so that they spawn zombies in reasonable areas
- Fixed problem with breaking eating/drinking mechanic
- Fixed wrong hand pose on B5 pistol in left-hand mode and on other items
- Fixed zombie sounds after death
- Fixed some fishing issues that made it hard to do on pier
- Added possibility to skip dialogue
- Improved overall performance
- Added new skills to PvP
- Rebalanced food stats
- Increased player running speed
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Feel free to share your feedback with us. Join our social media:
🔸 [Discord](discord.gg/survivalnationvr)
🔸 Facebook
🔸 Facebook group
Changed files in this update