Vertigo 2 update for 22 May 2023

Addressable Assets Update

Build 11289680

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I've switched to a new system called Addressable Assets which only loads assets when needed. This was done mostly for the benefit of the level editor, which is being worked on behind the scenes, but it will have some positive effects on the rest of the game as well! Please keep an eye out for any new instabilities or bugs, as it's possible some have slipped past my testing.

Full change list:

  • Implemented Addressable Assets, a system to only load assets when needed. This will:
  • Improve startup loading time
  • Decrease memory usage and any associated crashes
  • Possibly increase some other loading times
  • Decrease the overall size of the game (was 8GB, now 5GB)
  • Added new startup loading screen
  • Fixed bug where Ghronto would not attack you
  • Fixed bug where enlightenment crystal would eject too easily
  • Made default locomotion controls in left handed mode same as right handed mode
  • Moved teleport button to other hand when in left handed mode

