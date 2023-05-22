Addressable Assets Update

In this update I've switched to a new system called Addressable Assets which only loads assets when needed. This was done mostly for the benefit of the level editor, which is being worked on behind the scenes, but it will have some positive effects on the rest of the game as well! Please keep an eye out for any new instabilities or bugs, as it's possible some have slipped past my testing.

Full change list:

Implemented Addressable Assets, a system to only load assets when needed. This will:

Improve startup loading time

Decrease memory usage and any associated crashes

Possibly increase some other loading times

Decrease the overall size of the game (was 8GB, now 5GB)