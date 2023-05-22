 Skip to content

Polars Playtest update for 22 May 2023

v0.2937

22 May 2023

Linux build:

  • Fix video tutorials were not playing
  • Fix crash when picking up hidden objects
  • Fix Steam was not initialized
  • Change default graphics settings to match Windows & enable PSO caching
  • Add splash image & game icon

