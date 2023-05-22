 Skip to content

Railroad Engineer update for 22 May 2023

Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11289573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It has been an exciting launch of the game, and now I am excited to announce the first update. In this small update I have fixed some bugs that occurred when placing buildings. I have added horns/whistles to the game, each train has a unique horn sound. I have added an option to delete derailed cars, there is a new bulldozer button for it in the top right corner. I have also fixed some typos.

If you have any suggestions for future updates, or if you have found some bugs, you can post them on the main discussion page.

Thanks everyone!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1483321 Depot 1483321
  • Loading history…
