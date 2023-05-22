Hello everyone!

It has been an exciting launch of the game, and now I am excited to announce the first update. In this small update I have fixed some bugs that occurred when placing buildings. I have added horns/whistles to the game, each train has a unique horn sound. I have added an option to delete derailed cars, there is a new bulldozer button for it in the top right corner. I have also fixed some typos.

If you have any suggestions for future updates, or if you have found some bugs, you can post them on the main discussion page.

Thanks everyone!