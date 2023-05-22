Dungeon Maker Update 19

This update, which was released in two parts, features user suggested features so thanks as always to the players who help me with great ideas.

The first change is a fix to the map exporter. It was created before the addition of map layers to the program, so it only exported the first layer of the map when you pressed the export button. I've changed it so now the exporter will image and export whichever layer of the map you are currently viewing, and will add the layer number to the exported map name so you can export all the layers you've made.

The next changes were all suggested by a Dungeon Maker player. First is the addition of custom map items for furniture, decor, wall covers, and floors. These appear as simple yellow squares with a black icon on them, but each can be replaced using the asset editor without writing over one of the existing items in game. The custom assets can be shared with your players either by sending them the files directly, or by using the Steam Workshop. Once shared your players will see the custom asset images on their maps, allowing the game's host to add whatever items they need to a map.

Another new feature is the addition of weather effects. The host of the game has a new drop down field in the DM menu that says Clear Weather on it. They can select another weather type from Rain, Snow, Sandstorm, and Fog, and a weather overlay will appear on all player screens. The effect covers the whole screen, it can't tell inside from out, but should still allow the game host to tell a richer story using weather effects.

The last update is an in game notes section on the character sheet for players to keep notes. The notes are saved to the player's character sheet, so will transfer with the character between different games and campaigns. They can be accessed in game using the Edit Character button, and going to the Notes tab.

That's all I have for this update, as always if you have any ideas for new features or changes you would like to see please let me know.

Cheers

Brian