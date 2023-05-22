- Gel-trap has been added
- Bug collision sizes updated (Some were quite wrong)
- Some bug speeds adjusted
- Trap collision areas fixed
- Weapon cool-down and fuel bar resized on some of the weapons
- Few particle effects updated
- Laser cannon idle animation added
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 22 May 2023
b0.7.9 Geltrap
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update