 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 22 May 2023

b0.7.9 Geltrap

Share · View all patches · Build 11289560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gel-trap has been added
  • Bug collision sizes updated (Some were quite wrong)
  • Some bug speeds adjusted
  • Trap collision areas fixed
  • Weapon cool-down and fuel bar resized on some of the weapons
  • Few particle effects updated
  • Laser cannon idle animation added

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link