Version 0.2.07: Custom difficulty!

Hey folks! Real life stuff interfered quite a bit with this past week, but I did still manage to add a much-requested feature: you can now create runs with custom difficulty!

Here are the changes:

added custom difficulty to the difficulty selection! You can now create a new run with customizable AI difficulty, death rules, item prices, food prices, salary bases, training costs, and starting aura, as well as the option to turn off weapon durability.

boosted training costs by 10% for brutal difficulty (applies to new runs only).

broke up the arena manager's dialogue in the Qualifier Scheduling scene upon losing the Monkey League Qualifier into two branches, making it easier to see that the qualifier won't be rescheduled until the player goes back and wins another non-league match.

updated in-game documentation to more clearly explain what each level of the AIHandicap script action does.

fixed a typo in the tooltip for Relaxed difficulty on the difficulty selection screen.

fixed an error in the way the game checked for level-specific skills in the progression which could cause a freeze upon promoting certain classes (such as bowmen).

fixed a typo in the animated calendar for days 21, 22, and 23 of each month.

fixed: cross-fading music during promotions was not behaving as intended, leaving two tracks playing simultaneously.

fixed: cross-fading music was causing the new track to play too quietly.

fixed: faded-out music could unexpectedly start playing again during scene transitions.

fixed: the game was reconnecting and spawning a brand-new instance of the Steamworks manager class every time the player returned to the title screen.

As mentioned, this is a shorter one, but I hope you enjoy the new custom difficulty options. There's more to come!

Tactically yours,

Craig