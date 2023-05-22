 Skip to content

Ethyrial, Echoes of Yore update for 22 May 2023

Patch 1.7

Patch 1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't forget to update your client on Steam before logging in.

Fixed:
  • Fixed the profession experience on serpentscales and demonhide.
  • Hitbox for Arcanebloom, Faeplant, Starstem, Elvenbloom has been increased.
  • Characters that log out should now instantly disappear.
  • The players personal storage slot size is now displayed at the bottom of the container window, personal storage now have a total number of slots equal to its main slot capacity x10.
  • We can no longer reproduce the issue of loosing items from the body on death in WL.
  • Added "give" range to spells, if you can start casting a spell now and the target remains within the "give" range then the spell will still be cast.
  • Item cooldowns on icons displays correctly.
Added:
  • Solvent can now be crafted by combining Alcohol and Seed Oil.
  • Pelry now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
  • Inbox message shows even after re-logging.
Balance:
  • Dragonkin are now adjusted to behave more as intended, they attack in close combat with the addition of spewing fire.
Vocations:

Assassin Poisons can no longer be cleansed by allies.

In progress:
  • We have implemented a new currency exchange, it is currently being tested before we re-insert it into the game.
  • Why the Trade Stocks aren't replenishing.
  • The issue of monsters spawning less and less the longer the server has been up.

-Team GellyBerry

