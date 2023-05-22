Don't forget to update your client on Steam before logging in.
Fixed:
- Fixed the profession experience on serpentscales and demonhide.
- Hitbox for Arcanebloom, Faeplant, Starstem, Elvenbloom has been increased.
- Characters that log out should now instantly disappear.
- The players personal storage slot size is now displayed at the bottom of the container window, personal storage now have a total number of slots equal to its main slot capacity x10.
- We can no longer reproduce the issue of loosing items from the body on death in WL.
- Added "give" range to spells, if you can start casting a spell now and the target remains within the "give" range then the spell will still be cast.
- Item cooldowns on icons displays correctly.
Added:
- Solvent can now be crafted by combining Alcohol and Seed Oil.
- Pelry now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
- Inbox message shows even after re-logging.
Balance:
- Dragonkin are now adjusted to behave more as intended, they attack in close combat with the addition of spewing fire.
Vocations:
Assassin Poisons can no longer be cleansed by allies.
In progress:
- We have implemented a new currency exchange, it is currently being tested before we re-insert it into the game.
- Why the Trade Stocks aren't replenishing.
- The issue of monsters spawning less and less the longer the server has been up.
-Team GellyBerry
