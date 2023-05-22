 Skip to content

Toribash update for 22 May 2023

Toribash 5.60 - 22/05/23 Fixes

Hi!
Today's build features some more bug fixes and minor tweaks:

  • Fixed crash to desktop when attempting to render emojis sent from mobile version alpha builds
  • Fixed bug with color achievements' progress not getting updated
  • Fixed crash to desktop in rare occasions when handling malformed messages from multiplayer rooms
  • Fixed bug with last digit getting ignored when inputting price for a market item
  • Fixed bug with incorrect item sorting in Store
  • Slightly improved loading speed for character customs

