Toribash 5.60 - 22/05/23 Fixes

Hi!
Today's build features some more bug fixes and minor tweaks:
- Fixed crash to desktop when attempting to render emojis sent from mobile version alpha builds
- Fixed bug with color achievements' progress not getting updated
- Fixed crash to desktop in rare occasions when handling malformed messages from multiplayer rooms
- Fixed bug with last digit getting ignored when inputting price for a market item
- Fixed bug with incorrect item sorting in Store
- Slightly improved loading speed for character customs
