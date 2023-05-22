 Skip to content

Dungeonmans update for 22 May 2023

12.1.2 bug fixes

12.1.2 bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11289135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchin' the patch, fixing a number of bugs that have been reported by good and nice people over in the Dungeonmans Discord. The bug about having your egg stuck in equipped mode after you die and try to use it again with a new hero should be fixed, if it was happening to you.

Changed files in this update

Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
  • Loading history…
