Bear No Grudge update for 22 May 2023

Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11289111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for the feedback so far.
This update improves some collision issues, music issues and helicopter fight.

New
Another hidden area can be found on farm map.

