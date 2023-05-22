 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Search update for 22 May 2023

2023.5.22 Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 11289098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, the following is the update:

  1. Modify the scene and level design of some areas
  2. Fixed an issue where some parts would not enter the dead state after some boss bodies died
  3. Adjust the size of the collision frame of the trap
  4. Adjusted the design of some guideline routes in the factory area and the route back to the area
  5. Fix map display errors
  6. Fixed the animation status display problem of characters in the process of moving on some mobile platforms

Changed files in this update

Search Content Depot 1622641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link