New Game Plus Update - Live Now!

Dear Morse Enthusiasts,

We are incredibly proud to unveil our latest update - New Game Plus. This update is designed for those who are eager for more... for those who crave a challenge and a chance to further test their morse coding skills.

To dive into this challenging mode, simply complete the Story Mode for the first time. Once you've proven your skills there, the New Game Plus mode will unlock, offering even greater challenges and excitement.

NEW GAME PLUS SPOILER ALERT

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

With this update, we're bringing back a Fan-favorite - the Paper Shortage (read-time limitation), now with an exciting twist! You'll only have a few seconds to memorize each message. Can you rise to the challenge?

But that's not all! It seems that some book information has mysteriously disappeared...?

Once you've faced the trials and tribulations of New Game Plus mode, the final test awaits. Get ready to prove your mettle with the ultimate challenge - New Game Final. This is your chance to prove that you're a true master of morse code!

The New Game Plus update is now live! We're eagerly waiting for you at the morse station, ready to see how you tackle these new challenges. Remember, the journey is just as important as the destination.

We are waiting for you at the morse station.