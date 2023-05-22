 Skip to content

Mountaincore update for 22 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.33

Mountaincore update for 22 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.33

Build 11288970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Add tiles" button when a stockpile is selected will now correctly use that stockpile's (first if several) stockpile group
  • Adding a stockpile will now use the settings of a stockpile that is being extended rather than what was selected
  • Note that merging two existing stockpiles together will keep both of their settings
  • Fixes and improvements to butchery station
  • Transferring water to soup cauldrons is now the responsibility of a Chef (was a Hauler previously, which was incorrect)
  • The construction of a feasting hall cauldron (and hauling a cauldron of soup to it) now gets set to the priority of the kitchen it is coming from
  • Improved logging to avoid writing too much to disk
  • Improved crash handling to keep stack trace instead of it being lost sometimes

