- "Add tiles" button when a stockpile is selected will now correctly use that stockpile's (first if several) stockpile group
- Adding a stockpile will now use the settings of a stockpile that is being extended rather than what was selected
- Note that merging two existing stockpiles together will keep both of their settings
- Fixes and improvements to butchery station
- Transferring water to soup cauldrons is now the responsibility of a Chef (was a Hauler previously, which was incorrect)
- The construction of a feasting hall cauldron (and hauling a cauldron of soup to it) now gets set to the priority of the kitchen it is coming from
- Improved logging to avoid writing too much to disk
- Improved crash handling to keep stack trace instead of it being lost sometimes
Mountaincore update for 22 May 2023
Early Access 1.1.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
