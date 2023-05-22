0.11.1.1 Patch Notes (Testers branch)

- Hardcoded escape button to escape on keyboard - Additional bindable "escape" key is now bound to "Start" on the gamepad by default - Player can now eject + Pilots are now a viewable object (only when ownship ejects) + Fixed pilot rotations to face forwards + Option to trigger either by hold or triple press + When ejecting during Arena missions, pilot is not lost, only aircraft - Added SA-9 IR guided surface to air missile (SAM) vehicle + Vehicle launchers can have a finite or infinite number of reloads - (JSON) Vehicle turret "Type" property no longer used - (JSON) Vehicle missile turrets require "LauncherMounts" in the "Model" of the turret - Completely redone HUD designed for customization and more universal usability - HUD "Instrument" (TWD and Radar) design changes + TWD shows incoming missiles and incoming missile type + Can be configured to 4:3, 16:9, or screen edge + Three different display styles : Borders, Transparent, Clear - RWR Codes system to different aircraft can display different RWR symbology labels - Radar shows lock target type and altitude - Tape added to the heading indicator - Pitch ladder (optional) + Reacts automatically to field of view (Thanks Vazgriz!) - Waterline and flight path marker (optional) - VTOL HUD mode automatically activated when nozzle angle >30 and ground speed <200 knots + If in NAV mode, NAV will switch to say VTOL + Flight path marker symbology switches to lose the top mark + Pitch ladder caged and used as vertical velocity indicator (1 degree = 100 feet/min) - Input debugger is now part of the HUD (optional) - Fuel gauge (optional) which displays both internal and external fuel separately - New HUD is now (optionally) available in the Chase (F3 by default) view + When in third person, the HUD takes on a wider format - Radar and IR missile symbology adjusted and now shows target aspect - Target boxes have a SHOOT cue that coincides with seeker lock - DLZ added with very questionable calculations (WIP) - Time to impact shown on DLZ for previously launched munitions - Ground targets on the radar appear as indistinct blobs (AAA still has a unique symbol) - Important ground targets will always be bright and highlighted - Gunsight shows current range to target, or slant range to ground, along with gun max range - Added fixed gun cross which situationally appears + If no target or A-G, fixed gun cross is replaced by gun piper when aimed at the ground + If A-A target is selected, fixed gun cross is always visible - Blinking incoming missile text on the HUD, coincides with audio beep - Missile warning ducks the constant lock tone Improvements: - Missile seeker diamond now tries to move towards locked target instead of moving only when target has entered seeker angle - Cockpit SFX slider defaults to 50% - Flak smoke lingers for longer Bugfixes: - Chase/external no longer centered on the viewable's position last frame - Aircraft control surface animations no longer play after ejection - Target lists no longer getting clogged with invalid references every level load - When Harrier engine is off, it reads ambient temperature instead of 0 - Fixed NRE caused by attempting to view vehicles when there are no vehicles Balance: - GAU-12 muzzle velocity reduced 1600 -> 1300 - GAU-12 time to live reduced 1.5 -> 1.3 - Normalized the bullet diameter for AI aircraft guns + Gsh-23 reduced greatly 10.0 -> 2.5 + M61/M39 increased 1.0 -> 2.5 - All dumb bombs now have penetration, allowing them to do full damage to tanks on a direct hit - AV8B countermeasure fire rate doubled (0.2 -> 0.1 delay) - SA9 tweaks + 9M31 MaxRange lowered 8000 -> 5000 + 9M31 EffectiveRange lowered 6000 -> 4500 + Turret MaxRange lowered 6000 -> 5000 + Turret FireDelay raised 10 -> 15 - ZSU-57-2 range increased 5000 -> 6000 - Added SA-9 to several bases in the Arena Demo mission```