Tiny Combat Arena update for 22 May 2023

0.11.1.1 Patch Notes (Testers branch)

Share · View all patches · Build 11288923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch. 

- Hardcoded escape button to escape on keyboard  
- Additional bindable "escape" key is now bound to "Start" on the gamepad by default  
- Player can now eject  
+ Pilots are now a viewable object (only when ownship ejects)  
+ Fixed pilot rotations to face forwards  
+ Option to trigger either by hold or triple press  
+ When ejecting during Arena missions, pilot is not lost, only aircraft  
- Added SA-9 IR guided surface to air missile (SAM) vehicle  
+ Vehicle launchers can have a finite or infinite number of reloads  
- (JSON) Vehicle turret "Type" property no longer used  
- (JSON) Vehicle missile turrets require "LauncherMounts" in the "Model" of the turret  
- Completely redone HUD designed for customization and more universal usability  
- HUD "Instrument" (TWD and Radar) design changes  
+ TWD shows incoming missiles and incoming missile type  
+ Can be configured to 4:3, 16:9, or screen edge  
+ Three different display styles : Borders, Transparent, Clear  
- RWR Codes system to different aircraft can display different RWR symbology labels  
- Radar shows lock target type and altitude  
- Tape added to the heading indicator  
- Pitch ladder (optional)  
+ Reacts automatically to field of view (Thanks Vazgriz!)  
- Waterline and flight path marker (optional)  
- VTOL HUD mode automatically activated when nozzle angle >30 and ground speed <200 knots  
+ If in NAV mode, NAV will switch to say VTOL  
+ Flight path marker symbology switches to lose the top mark  
+ Pitch ladder caged and used as vertical velocity indicator (1 degree = 100 feet/min)  
- Input debugger is now part of the HUD (optional)  
- Fuel gauge (optional) which displays both internal and external fuel separately  
- New HUD is now (optionally) available in the Chase (F3 by default) view  
+ When in third person, the HUD takes on a wider format  
- Radar and IR missile symbology adjusted and now shows target aspect  
- Target boxes have a SHOOT cue that coincides with seeker lock  
- DLZ added with very questionable calculations (WIP)  
- Time to impact shown on DLZ for previously launched munitions  
- Ground targets on the radar appear as indistinct blobs (AAA still has a unique symbol)  
- Important ground targets will always be bright and highlighted  
- Gunsight shows current range to target, or slant range to ground, along with gun max range  
- Added fixed gun cross which situationally appears  
+ If no target or A-G, fixed gun cross is replaced by gun piper when aimed at the ground  
+ If A-A target is selected, fixed gun cross is always visible  
- Blinking incoming missile text on the HUD, coincides with audio beep  
- Missile warning ducks the constant lock tone

Improvements:  
- Missile seeker diamond now tries to move towards locked target instead of moving only when target has entered seeker angle  
- Cockpit SFX slider defaults to 50%  
- Flak smoke lingers for longer

Bugfixes:  
- Chase/external no longer centered on the viewable's position last frame  
- Aircraft control surface animations no longer play after ejection  
- Target lists no longer getting clogged with invalid references every level load  
- When Harrier engine is off, it reads ambient temperature instead of 0  
- Fixed NRE caused by attempting to view vehicles when there are no vehicles

Balance:  
- GAU-12 muzzle velocity reduced 1600 -> 1300  
- GAU-12 time to live reduced 1.5 -> 1.3  
- Normalized the bullet diameter for AI aircraft guns  
+ Gsh-23 reduced greatly 10.0 -> 2.5  
+ M61/M39 increased 1.0 -> 2.5  
- All dumb bombs now have penetration, allowing them to do full damage to tanks on a direct hit  
- AV8B countermeasure fire rate doubled (0.2 -> 0.1 delay)  
- SA9 tweaks  
+ 9M31 MaxRange lowered 8000 -> 5000  
+ 9M31 EffectiveRange lowered 6000 -> 4500  
+ Turret MaxRange lowered 6000 -> 5000  
+ Turret FireDelay raised 10 -> 15  
- ZSU-57-2 range increased 5000 -> 6000  
- Added SA-9 to several bases in the Arena Demo mission```

