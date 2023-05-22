Patch Elypse 1.7.2

Hey everyone 📢

Thanks again for the feedback you gave us on bugs, it helps to locate and correct everything 🤓

So here we are with another patch to fix a bunch of reports! 🔧⚙️

Patch note:

Black screen during respawn fixed

Killzones colliders issues fixed

Cutscenes are working on every Steamdeck version

We will be coming back with a patch on accessibility & other reported issues. We noticed that few were tweaking the difficulty of the game. We will make it more obvious for you to customise challenge that Elypse proposes 👀