Patch Elypse 1.7.2

Hey everyone 📢
Thanks again for the feedback you gave us on bugs, it helps to locate and correct everything 🤓
So here we are with another patch to fix a bunch of reports! 🔧⚙️
Patch note:
- Black screen during respawn fixed
- Killzones colliders issues fixed
- Cutscenes are working on every Steamdeck version
We will be coming back with a patch on accessibility & other reported issues. We noticed that few were tweaking the difficulty of the game. We will make it more obvious for you to customise challenge that Elypse proposes 👀
Changed files in this update