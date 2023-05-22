 Skip to content

Skycadia update for 22 May 2023

Skycadia Version 2.0 OPEN BETA

View all patches · Build 11288809 · Last edited by Wendy

Connect with us on the Studio Nisse Discord

I'd like to invite you all to the Open Beta! Just right-click your Skycadia install in the Steam Library and choose "Properties...", go on the BETAS tab, and choose the Beta branch.

This will switch your install to the Beta branch, and we'll be updating this regularly. Some notes on the Beta:

  • We are trying not to break Save States, but it's possible saves will get broken, so play the Beta at your own risk!
  • Barrel rolling is now a thing! Double-tap the roll left or roll right button to execute a barrel roll, which deflects enemy bullets back at them and grants brief invulnerability with a cooldown
  • Ships, pilots and weapons are functional, but NOT final balancing

Please give us feedback on what you think in the Studio Nisse Discord!

Have fun!! 🛩️

