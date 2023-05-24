Patchnote update 0.4.7.14

Share · View all patches · Build 11288764 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 10:19:29 UTC by Wendy

Dear Psycogs,

Our maintenance of May 24th is now over! Thank you all for your patience. Here is the information related to it:

Polish

New Game Start FX

Mission screen has been visually upgraded

Shop screen has been visually upgraded

Official Discord Server button added in Splashcreen and main screen

You can no longer receive friend notification during your games

You can now surrender during your opponent's turn

Cards

Gamallia: Bug fix regarding his Tactics ability that prevented it to activate

Marship Mallow: Fix of his Platinum Rank ability

Denkigamma: Visual bug fix of when the card was played

Tooltips fix on effects from a set of various cards

Bugs

Bug fix that could cause a blocking situation when opening a capsule

Sound fix of random volume increase in the Deck management screen

Bug fix that froze fights when a player reached 0 cards in his deck rather than causing a defeat

Bug fix that was always showing rewards on the main screen for players with a subscription or people that had automatic compensation

See you soon in Mutants: Genesis!