Patchnote update 0.4.7.14

Dear Psycogs,
Our maintenance of May 24th is now over! Thank you all for your patience. Here is the information related to it:
Polish
- New Game Start FX
- Mission screen has been visually upgraded
- Shop screen has been visually upgraded
- Official Discord Server button added in Splashcreen and main screen
- You can no longer receive friend notification during your games
- You can now surrender during your opponent's turn
Cards
- Gamallia: Bug fix regarding his Tactics ability that prevented it to activate
- Marship Mallow: Fix of his Platinum Rank ability
- Denkigamma: Visual bug fix of when the card was played
- Tooltips fix on effects from a set of various cards
Bugs
- Bug fix that could cause a blocking situation when opening a capsule
- Sound fix of random volume increase in the Deck management screen
- Bug fix that froze fights when a player reached 0 cards in his deck rather than causing a defeat
- Bug fix that was always showing rewards on the main screen for players with a subscription or people that had automatic compensation
See you soon in Mutants: Genesis!
Changed files in this update