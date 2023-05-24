 Skip to content

Mutants: Genesis update for 24 May 2023

Patchnote update 0.4.7.14

Patchnote update 0.4.7.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Psycogs,

Our maintenance of May 24th is now over! Thank you all for your patience. Here is the information related to it:

Polish

  • New Game Start FX
  • Mission screen has been visually upgraded
  • Shop screen has been visually upgraded
  • Official Discord Server button added in Splashcreen and main screen
  • You can no longer receive friend notification during your games
  • You can now surrender during your opponent's turn

Cards

  • Gamallia: Bug fix regarding his Tactics ability that prevented it to activate
  • Marship Mallow: Fix of his Platinum Rank ability
  • Denkigamma: Visual bug fix of when the card was played
  • Tooltips fix on effects from a set of various cards

Bugs

  • Bug fix that could cause a blocking situation when opening a capsule
  • Sound fix of random volume increase in the Deck management screen
  • Bug fix that froze fights when a player reached 0 cards in his deck rather than causing a defeat
  • Bug fix that was always showing rewards on the main screen for players with a subscription or people that had automatic compensation

See you soon in Mutants: Genesis!

