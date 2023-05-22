 Skip to content

Thea 2: The Shattering update for 22 May 2023

Patch notes

Patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, here is the changelog for the fixes and mods that we implemented with this patch.
MOD Dwarf making sweet love to all rusalkas now, not just the old ones
MOD Tower event, so that getting a matrioshka as reward is a chance, not guarantee when doing the Yaga path
MOD Increased Difficulty for dating game challenges, as the intended result should be death of the the date
MOD The Imp pet stats lowered
FIX Growing up events for children at sea (tick box for sea event was not used)
FIX Human Growing up text for berserker when using the seed
FIX Orc growing up, pay with cosmic seed, correctly gives a young witch and text for young matriarch corrected as well
FIX Dwarf growing up correctly gives a young matrioshka in the second option
FIX Saves missing in new profiles
FIX Some textures not displaying correctly (just white squares) for users with Turkish as their OS language

