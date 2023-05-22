Patch notes

Hi all, here is the changelog for the fixes and mods that we implemented with this patch.

MOD Dwarf making sweet love to all rusalkas now, not just the old ones

MOD Tower event, so that getting a matrioshka as reward is a chance, not guarantee when doing the Yaga path

MOD Increased Difficulty for dating game challenges, as the intended result should be death of the the date

MOD The Imp pet stats lowered

FIX Growing up events for children at sea (tick box for sea event was not used)

FIX Human Growing up text for berserker when using the seed

FIX Orc growing up, pay with cosmic seed, correctly gives a young witch and text for young matriarch corrected as well

FIX Dwarf growing up correctly gives a young matrioshka in the second option

FIX Saves missing in new profiles

FIX Some textures not displaying correctly (just white squares) for users with Turkish as their OS language