Update 0.0.800.022

Build 11288671 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 15:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug in the delivery date of the aircraft. The aircraft ordered first will be put into production first, and the aircraft purchased later will need to wait for the production of the previously purchased aircraft before starting production

Modified East London Airport (ELS) data

Modified data, price, passenger capacity, range, etc. for the Boeing 747 series

Fixed the issue that occurred during the cancellation of the aircraft lease

修复了飞机交付日期bug，先下单订购的飞机会先上线生产，后采购的飞机需要等之前采购的飞机生产完毕之后才能开始生产

修改了东伦敦机场(ELS)的数据

调整了波音747系列的数据，售价，载客量，航程等

处理了退租飞机时出现的问题