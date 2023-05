Share · View all patches · Build 11288634 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 17:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear adventurers,

we are happy to present a small update for Biped that fixes some of the achievements that you were not able to get. Hope that now you will get the missing ones.

Please, let us know here if you still experience any issues with it.

See you in Biped.