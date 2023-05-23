Patch 4 - Version 2.8.4

New Content
DLC
- Our DLC "Liva's Story" is now available!
- Updates in save system to separate main game files from the DLC’s.
- Updates in the achievements, and additional end game stats.
Menu navigation and Flow
- New menus, UI and screens to display the possibility to get information on our DLC “Liva’s Story”
- Updates in splash screen
Bugfixes
Animations:
- Animations improvements on most characters in all scenes.
Scenes:
- Animation improvements on individual scenes
- Terrain and scene art improvements
- Some UI improvements in scenes
- Changes to improve display of the Credits.
Changed files in this update