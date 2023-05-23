 Skip to content

Gerda: A Flame in Winter update for 23 May 2023

Patch 4 - Version 2.8.4

Patch 4 - Version 2.8.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

DLC

  • Our DLC "Liva's Story" is now available!
  • Updates in save system to separate main game files from the DLC’s.
  • Updates in the achievements, and additional end game stats.

Menu navigation and Flow

  • New menus, UI and screens to display the possibility to get information on our DLC “Liva’s Story”
  • Updates in splash screen

Bugfixes

Animations:

  • Animations improvements on most characters in all scenes.

Scenes:

  • Animation improvements on individual scenes
  • Terrain and scene art improvements
  • Some UI improvements in scenes
  • Changes to improve display of the Credits.

