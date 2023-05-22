Update, Version 20230522

English

############Content################

[Gun]Gun's status effect apply chance is now calculated for each bullet that successfully hit the target instead of calculated after the entire sequence. Consequently, that makes guns with status effects benefit from large mag.

[Weapon]If a weapon can apply or remove status effects, it will now automatically display in their item detail windows. The change may have some conflicts with some old weapons. But, that shall be minor as it's just a text display issue.

[Weapon]Removed the manually set text on newly procedurally generated weapons that can apply poison or bleeding. They are now all using the new system.

[Weapon Module]If a weapon module can add new status effects on weapons, it shall now display in the item detail window.

[Gun]Gun's raw weapon power can no longer go below 1 after all modifications. (Previously, it cannot go below 0.)

[Gun Module]New Gun Module: Pistol Shock Mag. (-Power, -Ammo Capacity, Can Paralyze Enemy, Add Electric Element.)

All three gunsmiths currently in the game sell Pistol Shock Mag. So, technically, you can now make a Taser.

############System#################

[Weapon]Added logical layers to get a weapon's status effect array and element array when taking modules on the weapon into account.

[Weapon Module]Added function to allow modules to add status effects and elements to a weapon.

简体中文

############Content################

【枪械】枪械的状态附加效果现在对每颗命中目标的子弹单独计算。而非在整个第一人称射击模式结束后计算。从而，让带有状态效果的枪械可以从更大的弹夹获得更高收益。

【武器】如果一种武器可以附加或解除状态效果，那么现在会自动显示在其物品详细信息窗口中。可能和某些旧装备有冲突。但是，出现的问题不会太严重，毕竟只是文字显示的问题。

【武器】消除了新的自动生成的会造成流血或中毒的武器上的人工输入的状态变化说明文字。现在统一采用新的自动化系统。

【武器部件】如果一个武器部件会为武器增加状态变化效果，那么这个性质会被描述在物品细节窗口中。

【枪械】枪械的基本威力在各种修正后现在无法低于1.（此前是无法低于0）

【枪械部件】新枪械部件：手枪电击弹夹。(-武器威力，-弹夹容量，可以让目标麻痹，对武器加入电属性)

游戏中目前三个枪械师均贩卖手枪电击弹夹。所以，技术上讲，你可以自己造一把电击枪了。

############System#################

【武器】加入了在获得武器的状态变化数字和元素数组时的逻辑层，将武器上的部件也加入到计算中。

【武器部件】加入了支持武器部件给武器加上新的状态效果和元素的功能。

Latest News From Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/e74b34fd

A lot of things are happening in Belgorod, I will gather them tomorrow.

在Belgorod有大量事件发生，会在明天的小剧场中加入。