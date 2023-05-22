 Skip to content

Alive Cursor update for 22 May 2023

[3.7.0] Greatly Improved on UI！

  • Beautify the UI.
  • Refine the filter function of Workshop section.
  • Show help window on first launch.
  • Add a transparent ground that can receive shadows (the ground can be switched on and off through EnvironmentControllerConfig-isUseGround toggle)

