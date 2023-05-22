- Beautify the UI.
- Refine the filter function of Workshop section.
- Show help window on first launch.
- Add a transparent ground that can receive shadows (the ground can be switched on and off through EnvironmentControllerConfig-isUseGround toggle)
Alive Cursor update for 22 May 2023
[3.7.0] Greatly Improved on UI！
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Alive Cursor Content Depot 1606491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update