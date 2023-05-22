Duru Patch Notes - 2023/05/22

Share · View all patches · Build 11288595 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 17:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

First Patch for Duru, let's go!

Bug Fixes

Bel didn't recognize Roots & Stones they've been painted many times. Now it does!

When standing on a boulder that's riding a moving platform Tuli is now actually being moved with it.

Solved an issue with Tuli falling through certain moving platforms when moving diagonally

Preventing Tuli from getting stuck in one of the mole rat houses forever and ever.

Added fail safes for collider glitches that keep happening on corners.

Features / Feature Changes

Changing controller input for throwing.

Added quality of lfe features for throwing with multiple aiming attempts.

Smoothed out aiming movement.

Changed some level structures.

Changed shift key graphic in tutorial plates to make it clearer which key it is since shift looks different on every keyboard.

Thanks to everyone who contacted us with bugs. We continue working on them and improving Duru!