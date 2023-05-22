 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 22 May 2023

0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11288546

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Vow of Violence B is now Limited

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Density removing Pulse instead of Guard
  • Fixed no cost card not displayed properly in upgrade modules
  • Fixed an issue with Arcane Leech generating excessive Vital Point Corruption
  • Fixed several memory leaks
  • Fixed several crashes
  • Fixed several issues that were stalling the game
  • Fixed several UI issues throughout the game
  • Fixed an issue where the Limited Keyword wouldn’t function properly with certain card rules

Additions / Improvements

  • Added new animation for the Ire Absorber Main Power
  • Added new animation for Fiery Prayer card
  • Added new animation for Unleashed Blight card
  • Added new animation for All Guilty card
  • Updated Issandre 3D Model
  • Huge stability increase

Changed files in this update

