Balance Changes
- Vow of Violence B is now Limited
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Density removing Pulse instead of Guard
- Fixed no cost card not displayed properly in upgrade modules
- Fixed an issue with Arcane Leech generating excessive Vital Point Corruption
- Fixed several memory leaks
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed several issues that were stalling the game
- Fixed several UI issues throughout the game
- Fixed an issue where the Limited Keyword wouldn’t function properly with certain card rules
Additions / Improvements
- Added new animation for the Ire Absorber Main Power
- Added new animation for Fiery Prayer card
- Added new animation for Unleashed Blight card
- Added new animation for All Guilty card
- Updated Issandre 3D Model
- Huge stability increase
Changed files in this update