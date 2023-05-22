Patch notes: V 0.2.07.055

Share · View all patches · Build 11288413 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 14:59:18 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements have been made:

Added Power Units to the Supply Room Distribution Hub indicators.

Added color coding on the power distribution panel and enlarged the unit of measure for better visualization.

Adjusted the calculation of condensation when there is steam in the core and the pressure increases.

Adjusted the line material for gauges with history to be more easily visible.

Modifications were made to the labels of some meters to favor the translation into German.

The following fixes have been made:

Fixed consumables not appearing after loading a saved progress (battery, fuel block, etc).

Fixed bug in the progress bar of the AO app on the tablet, where it showed 100% when there was only one task to complete.

Fixed bug where damaged circulation pump, even after being repaired, would still show damage visual effects.

Fixed bug with the emergency battery rack, where it would show the charging enabled indication even though there was no other power source.

Fixed bug in the power distribution panel, where the measurements in kWh did not fit due to the number of digits. The measurement in MWh was resumed.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!