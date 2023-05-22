SANDBOX MODE has arrived: Generate your own immersive sim!

Save yourself some reading, watch this 3 minute video:

Alternatively, read this:

A quick tour of the 1.2 update:

Firstly, there's a new standalone mission, entitled: Four Big Fat Crates. It's a self-contained puzzle. Involving four big fat crates.



If you don't like puzzles, skip it. If you do like puzzles, you'll enjoy this one.

Secondly... there's another standalone mission: The Tower. You start at the bottom and you've got to get to the top.



Pretty fun diversion, many different ways to do it. There's a new half-hidden Steam achievement to be achieved in The Tower too.

The Tower was generated from... the new SANDBOX mode.

Enter SANDBOX MODE from the New Game screen



Then look at all those settings you can mess around with.



Hit GO to generate your sandbox.

If your generated level is too easy or too hard or just not to your liking, you can head back to the settings and tweak them, then hit GO and you're off again.

Once you've generated a level that you find an intriguing challenge, you can share it with friends by getting its share code (it gets copied to the clipboard) and then paste the code into your favourite Discord channel or Steam forum or Twitter or whatever.



Then others can grab that code an USE CODE to load up the exact same settings you have kindly curated for them.

If you come up with a seems-impossible-but-actually-it's-possible level, share it with us! Maybe we'll run a daily or weekly challenge as a way to share your creations with others.

That's about it - hope you enjoy the new stuff!