Balance Hotfix

Balance

Deredian

Deredian Shatter: This skill now shatters and destroy 50% of current physical armor after use.

Deredian Shadowplate: Physical and magical armor gained increased to 15 from 10. Constitution no longer affects this skill.

Perks

We are changing every perk's stats. Perks are scaling the player way more than how enemies are scaling, it is one of the reasons why at the end of act1 players feel way stronger than the enemies, espacially in standart mode where players can obtain power from multiple other sources.