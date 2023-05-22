 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Subspace Discovery update for 22 May 2023

v0.10.2 - 2023-05-22

Share · View all patches · Build 11288381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• [new] Server Shutdown System implemented
• [fix] Mining is now working correctly with multiple modules installed
• [fix] Events (especially Gate Keeper) will now hand out first time participation rewards correctly
• [fix] Corporation are now synchronized correctly across servers
• [fix] Caught race condition in updating player data, which sometimes was rejected
• [tune] The option to leave a Corporation is now always accessible in the Corp HQ building, and provides some details to what will happen
• [tune] changed and unified the system which determines if a Subspace is useless to be visited
• [tune] Adjusted daily loot to 20x Blueprints, 40x Fragments and 10x Ship Parts. Note: this is temporary and drops will be eventually be gained with other activities

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1717291 Depot 1717291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link