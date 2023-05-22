v0.10.2 - 2023-05-22

• [new] Server Shutdown System implemented

• [fix] Mining is now working correctly with multiple modules installed

• [fix] Events (especially Gate Keeper) will now hand out first time participation rewards correctly

• [fix] Corporation are now synchronized correctly across servers

• [fix] Caught race condition in updating player data, which sometimes was rejected

• [tune] The option to leave a Corporation is now always accessible in the Corp HQ building, and provides some details to what will happen

• [tune] changed and unified the system which determines if a Subspace is useless to be visited

• [tune] Adjusted daily loot to 20x Blueprints, 40x Fragments and 10x Ship Parts. Note: this is temporary and drops will be eventually be gained with other activities